Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It should come as little surprise that getting over a Stanley Cup Final loss, particularly one in seven games, is no easy task.

And David Krejci described it in a pretty heavy way.

The Boston Bruins, of course, fell to the St. Louis Blues in seven games back in June. They’ve had some time to try and get over it (though they’ll readily admit they aren’t), and now training camp is just about here, with the first captains’ practice taking place Wednesday in Brighton.

After practice, second-line center David Krejci was asked about the loss and how much he thinks about it, and his response in some senses sounds almost like getting over a breakup.

“You come across some articles or on TV or a specific song on the radio and it’s kind of attached to that Stanley Cup Final and it kind of brings up all those memories,” Krejci said. “It happens all the time and I’m sure it will keep happening, that’s something you have to learn to live with. The only way out of it is having a good season and making a push in the playoffs, that’s the only way. ”

Rookie camp begins Thursday for the Bruins, then full-squad training camp will start a week later. And though the Bruins are facing quite a few questions now about last season, those likely will fade over the coming weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images