David Krejci’s status for next Thursday appears to be coming into focus.

The Boston Bruins center left Monday’s preseason game after falling awkwardly during his second shift of the night. The injury was described as lower-body, but little had come out about the ailment since, though head coach Bruce Cassidy never sounded overly concerned.

The 33-year-old did not skate in practice Tuesday or Wednesday, and Wednesday morning The Patriot Ledger’s Mike Loftus shared the latest update he received from Cassidy.

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Krejci (LBI) was in today for treatment, but didn't skate. Might try to skate tomorrow, but if he's held out, probably won't play Saturday P-S finale. Doesn't seem too worried about Krejci availability for next Thursday's opener at Dallas. — Mike Loftus (@MLoftus_Ledger) September 25, 2019

Krejci played in all but one game last campaign between the regular season and playoffs, posting 73 points in the regular season, matching a career high. Who exactly joins Krejci and Jake DeBrusk on the second line isn’t totally clear, though Karson Kuhlman appears to be the clear front runner for that vacancy.

