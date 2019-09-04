BOSTON — With the beginning of Boston Bruins training camp just over a week away, both Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo remain without contracts.

Both defensemen are restricted free agents, and the market for RFAs has been slow-moving this offseason, especially for teams like the Bruins that are tight up against the cap. However, not having either defenseman come opening night would be a big problem for the Bruins.

After the B’s first captains’ practice of the season, the two UFAs were a topic broached to a couple players. The sentiment in response mostly was the same: the hope is to get both players back soon, but they’re understanding of the process.

“I’d love to see them out there,” said Sean Kuraly, who signed a three-year deal last offseason. They’re great teammates, great players, great friends. I hope it’s done as soon as both sides can (come to) a good agreement. That’s really all I have to say about that. I hope they get back ASAP because they’re great players and I love having them back there.”

Added David Krejci, who has the highest cap hit on the team: “Yeah It would be nice to have them obviously here … They still have a little over a week to get something done, but lots of players go through that. Me, when I was in their position it was a little bit different, but I understand the game is changing. Obviously their agent is doing what they think is best for their players and Don (Sweeney) is trying to do what’s best for the team so they’re trying to find common ground there. So I’m hopeful they’ll get something done.”

The Bruins already are short on the blue line with John Moore out to begin the season and Kevan Miller all but certainly sidelined to start the campaign, as well. That leaves Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, Steven Kampfer and a slew of youngsters to step up should Boston be without McAvoy and Carlo for an extended period.

That said, Sweeney has expressed confidence that both players will eventually be signed.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images