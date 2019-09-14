Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz has had a long road to recovery after being shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9. But it seems the Red Sox legend is feeling much better.

Ortiz made his first public appearance at Fenway Park since the incident Sept. 9 when he threw out the first pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek ahead of Boston’s game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Now, he’s opening up about the night of June 9. The 43-year-old detailed the night he was shot to The Boston Globe, reliving the moment it happened and revealed he even began to lose hope while recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A number of people have been arrested in connection to the shooting and Jean Alain Rodríguez, the attorney general of the Dominican Republic, revealed in June the mastermind behind it all paid the hitman just under $8,000 to kill the Red Sox legend.

Ortiz, though, thinks the total was too low.

“You gotta pay a lot more than that to get me killed,” he told The Globe’s Bob Hohler. “I ain’t that cheap.”

We’re glad Big Papi is looking on the bright side of things.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images