It’s been just over three months since David Ortiz was shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic. And now he’s opening up about that June 9 night.

The Red Sox legend sat down with a handful reporters recently to discuss the moment he knew what was happening and his “angel” who drove him to the hospital, as well as his message to the doctors who saved his life.

To hear from Ortiz, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Harbor One.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images