Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz expects to be busy this fall, and that’s a good thing.

The Boston Red Sox legend revealed last week in an interview with The Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler he expects to have fully recovered from injuries he suffered in a shooting by Thanksgiving. That date, Nov. 28, will mark five-plus months since a gunman shot Ortiz on June 9 in the Dominican Republic. He was hospitalized for almost two months and underwent three surgeries in that time. He continues to be on the mend now that he has returned home.

Ortiz also told Hohler what he plans to do in the coming weeks and months.

“He plans to leave soon for Los Angeles to resume his role as a Fox Sports analyst for the major league baseball playoffs in October,” Hohler wrote. “Then comes a November trip to Florida for his annual charity golf tournament. One day, he said, he will return to the Dominican Republic, likely with security.”

Ortiz made his first public appearance since the shooting Sept. 9 at Fenway Park when he threw out the first pitch ahead of Boston’s game against the New York Yankees. His interview with Hohler represents his first extended comments on his life-threatening shooting and its aftermath.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images