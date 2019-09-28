Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak never has, and likely never will be known as someone who throws big checks in the NHL.

But Pastrnak perhaps showed just how geared up he is for the Boston Bruins to get the regular season under way, throwing a crushing hit moments before scoring his second goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Black and Gold’s final preseason tilt Saturday at TD Garden.

Pastrnak caught Chad Krys with his head down behind the net and sent him to the ice with a punishing check. Brad Marchand then shuffled a pass to Pastrnak, who floated around the net and lifted a wrist shot into the corner of the net.

Take a look:

Pastrnak would go on to complete his hat trick in the third period.

It certainly seemed the Bruins were firing on all cylinders Saturday, topping the Blackhawks 8-2, with Jake DeBrusk also found twine three times. Charlie Coyle also flashed some nice moves on a breakaway goal.

The Bruins open the season Thursday against the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images