The Boston Red Sox’s playoff hopes are about as close to totally gone as they can get, but they’re not going to just punt on the final couple weeks of the season.

That means David Price, if all goes well, will return to pitching this season.

The back half of the campaign has been a mess for the veteran southpaw, who has been dealing with problems in his pitching wrist for well north of a month now. And after brief murmurs about potentially shutting him down, it’s clear that no longer is the case.

Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Tuesday that Price might be able to return next week if all went well this week. Then on Thursday he said, according to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, that Price was feeling good, would continue to get treatment and that a plan would be mapped out for him Saturday.

Price is 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts this season.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images