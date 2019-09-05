Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price continues to have issues with his left wrist.

The Boston Red Sox starter returned from a stint on the injured list on Sunday, throwing just two innings against the Los Angeles Angels in a 4-3 win. After that game, manager Alex Cora declared that Price “would be ready for the next one,” and deemed him the starter for Friday night’s series opener against the New York Yankees. He no longer will make that start.

Cora reported Thursday afternoon that Price felt tightness in his wrist while throwing a bullpen and has been scratched.

David Price felt tightness in his wrist after his bullpen session on Wednesday and will see a specialist. He can throw fastballs, not cutters/change. He won’t start on Friday. Bullpen days on Friday/Saturday – then Porcello/Rodriguez. Possible Chacin will open Friday. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 5, 2019

Cora did not name a replacement for Friday, with it appearing like the Red Sox will have bullpen games for each of the first two nights of the series. Luckily for the Red Sox, their bullpen has no shortage of bodies.

Price is 7-5 this season with a 4.28 ERA over 22 starts. He spent much of August on the IL after a cyst was revealed on his wrist.

