David Price went just two innings Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, but despite the short outing, the left-hander isn’t expected to miss a start.
Price’s velocity wasn’t there against L.A., but he did a nice job of painting the corners over his two scoreless innings of work, giving up just one hit. Manager Alex Cora said he made the decision to pull the former Cy Young award winner, so Price getting the start Friday isn’t terribly surprising.
Before Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Minnesota Twins, Cora confirmed that Price will take the hill for Boston’s series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday night, according to NESN’s Guerin Austin. New York has yet to announce its starter.
Price is 7-5 this season with a 4.28 ERA over 22 starts.
