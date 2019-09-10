Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It doesn’t sound like Red Sox fans should expect David Price to return this week.

Boston went without the southpaw for much of August due to a wrist issue, and he was scratched from his start against the New York Yankees on Sept. 6 due to wrist tightness. Before Tuesday’s opening game with the Blue Jays, manager Alex Cora addressed the media in Toronto at Rogers Centre and offered a not-so-encouraging update on Price.

“David is here, he’s throwing,” he said. “It won’t be here, it won’t be in Philly (against the Phillies). Most likely next week if everything goes well this week.”

After the conclusion of the Phillies and Blue Jays series, Boston welcomes the San Francisco Giants to Fenway Park on Sept. 17. There’s no word whether Price will be available for that series, but with the Sox nine games back of the second wild-card spot and Chris Sale likely on the shelf for the remainder of the season, the team needs all the reinforcement it can get.

See Cora’s full pregame press conference below:

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gives an injury update on left-handed pitcher David Price. https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/EM3KE4XzMC — NESN (@NESN) September 10, 2019

Price, who much like the Boston starters this season, has struggled to really find a groove and is 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images