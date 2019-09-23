Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots defense has been really, really good through the first three weeks of the NFL season.

New England’s D came up big once again in its 30-14 drubbing of the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. And even though the Jets were able to score two touchdowns in the loss, it was to no fault of the defense, who has not given up a score in last five games dating back to last year.

