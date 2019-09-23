Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots have posted at least 30 points in each of their first three games, but Tom Brady and Co. haven’t been New England’s most impressive unit thus far this season.

The opposition simply has been no match for the Patriots’ defense, which still has yet to allow a touchdown on the campaign. The reigning champions turned in another dominant defensive effort Sunday afternoon, limiting the New York Jets to 105 (!) total yards in a 30-14 win at Gillette Stadium.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders couldn’t help but gush over the Patriots’ defense following their Week 3 victory. In today’s game where high-flying offenses are aplenty, “Prime Time” seems to believe Bill Belichick’s crew isn’t garnering enough recognition.

“These guys only gave up 105 yards today. You know how good you are when you only relinquish 105 yards to an opposing team’s entire offense that has Le’Veon Bell at running back. Unbelievable,” Sanders said Sunday on NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday Prime.” “We talk so much about this offense, but we’re forgetting about this defense and when this defense has performed like this in the past, they’ve won Super Bowls. I mean Super Bowls, plural. These guys are playing lights out. I have never seen them at this level defensively. No one has scored.”

Despite the near-perfect start to the season, don’t expect the Patriots to become complacent. Devin McCourty has been around Foxboro long enough to know his head coach will find a flaw or two within the defense as New England prepares for its Week 4 divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills. This is bad news for the rest of the league, as Pats defenses typically grow stronger as seasons progress.

The Patriots’ defense will need to be stout Sunday afternoon, as New Era Field can be one of the tougher places to play in the NFL.

