Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was a surprise inclusion on the first injury report of the season Wednesday. Despite his hamstring ailment, Thomas was present at the portion of practice open to the media Thursday.

Thomas missed most of training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a ruptured Achilles. It’s unclear when he injured his hamstring, but it must not be too serious since he was participating Thursday during warmups.

All 53 players on the roster and 10 practice squad contributors were present Thursday.

The Patriots will practice once more Friday before holding a closed walk-through Saturday. They start the 2019 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots will unveil their sixth Super Bowl championship banner in a pregame ceremony.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images