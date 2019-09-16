Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even though the Patriots ran through the Dolphins 43-0 on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium, there still were some mishaps.

New England safety and captain Devin McCourty was on the receiving end of a 15-yard, “lowering the head to initiate contact” penalty in the fourth quarter after Miami quarterback Josh Rosen completed a pass to Allen Hurns. McCourty wasn’t upset with the call — he actually agreed with it — he was more upset that he potentially could be fined.

“I was mad and then I told him it was actually a pretty good call once I saw the replay,” McCourty said after the game, per WEEI.com’s Andy Hart. “Hopefully the NFL doesn’t fine me. I don’t think it was fine-worthy. I got too many kids for that.”

At least he was able to use some humor to look past it.

The Patriots now turn their attention to another AFC East rival when they welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium in Week 3.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images