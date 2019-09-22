Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots defense looks as well-oiled as it has been in quite some time.

The Pats’ defense has not allowed a touchdown through three games this season, and was again dominant in a 30-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

While it has not been against the the toughest competition the league has to offer, New England’s D has been suffocating and ball-hawking. The Jets managed just 105 yards of total offense, averaging just 2.2 yards per play. Luke Falk was picked off by a red-hot Devin McCourty while Le’Veon Bell was held to 35 yards on 18 carries.

Still, McCourty expects Bill Belichick to have plenty of errors and adjustments queued up when the Patriots reconvene for meetings and film review.

“If you ever sit in a Bill Belichick meeting, don’t worry. He’ll find it,” McCourty said of defensive flaws. “So we’ll come in here tomorrow and he’ll have it broken down. Whether it’s run technique, whether it’s pass-rush games up front, leveraging coverage, depth on the safeties on the half-field, on the middle. All of those fundamentals he’ll have down.”

That’s hardly a surprise given the defensive mind of Belichick, who doesn’t exactly come across as one to rest on his laurels.

“I think we’ve played good team defense at times,” Belichick said. “There’s still things we need to work on and be a little more consistent at, things we can definitely coach better, but our players have prepared well. The communication has been good.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images