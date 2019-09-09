Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Whitlock swung for the fences with his Patriots-Steelers prediction, and the FOX Sports talking head came up with nothing but air.

Whitlock issued his Week 1 pick with quite a bit of conviction. The “Speak For Yourself” co-host on Saturday tweeted “Investing my 401k on the Steelers money line tomorrow. God don’t like ugly. Belichick and Brady are done. Toast. Steelers roll tomorrow. God don’t like ugly.”

Unfortunately for Whitlock, the Steelers’ performance couldn’t have been uglier. Conversely, Tom Brady and Co. looked like a well-oiled machine, as the reigning Super Bowl champions cruised to a 30-point victory at Gillette Stadium.

Whitlock expectedly received quite a bit of heat over his off-the-mark prediction, so much so that it might have motivated him to take a social media sabbatical. If visit Whitlock’s Twitter handle, @WhitlockJason, you’ll currently be met with a message indicating the account does not exist.

Whitlock, especially, should know better. He was forced to wear a clown suit on national television back in January after incorrectly picking the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Weeks later, he predicted New England’s dynasty would end via an “ugly” Super Bowl LIII loss. We all know how that take aged.

If Whitlock is trying to veer back onto the right side of things, picking the Patriots to take down the lowly Miami Dolphins this Sunday seems pretty darn close to a guarantee.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images