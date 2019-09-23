Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Romo has some masterful football prediction skills, which he’s exhibited time and time again as a color analyst on CBS’ football broadcasts over the last two years.

But did he predict the Browns’ offensive issues before the season even began?

Romo sat down with InsideHook.com ahead of the 2019 season, where he was asked if he thought Cleveland had improved as much as had been reported during the offseason. And while he believed they had, he did note a few concerns.

“I think it’s really going to come down to their offensive line,” Romo said. “Their offensive line played outstanding last year, and I think that’s going to be key.

“If they play as well as they did at the end of the year, I think you’ll see the Browns have a successful season. If people get hurt or if they don’t have the same group playing at the same level, that would be the reason I think they wouldn’t.”

Weird.

The Browns are just 1-2 to start the 2019 season, but have a chance to turn things around in their Week 4 matchup Sunday against the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens.

