Julian Edelman might have offered a hint on his availability for the New England Patriots season opener.

During Thursday’s game against the New York Giants, the veteran wideout appeared to re-aggravate the left thumb injury that sidelined him for all of training camp and much of the preseason. Although the issue reportedly isn’t serious, it has cast doubt on whether Edelman will suit up next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Edelman might have put those fears to bed Sunday morning. (Stress: “might have.”)

Check out this Instagram post:

Would Edelman really have “all eyes on Sunday” if he weren’t planning to play? Maybe.

Are we reading too much into a fairly innocuous social media post?

Probably.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images