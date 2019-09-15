Seeing Tom Brady in person can be a life-changing moment.
Sure, some people see the New England Patriots quarterback and just carry on living their lives. However, others are introduced to a whole new world after being within breathing space of the 42-year-old GOAT.
Don’t believe us?
Check out the reaction from this security guard at Hard Rock Stadium:
Understandable.
Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins will serve as the debut for embattled wideout Antonio Brown. The star rocked a rather absurd outfit as he walked off the bus and toward the team’s locker room.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images