Seeing Tom Brady in person can be a life-changing moment.

Sure, some people see the New England Patriots quarterback and just carry on living their lives. However, others are introduced to a whole new world after being within breathing space of the 42-year-old GOAT.

Don’t believe us?

Check out the reaction from this security guard at Hard Rock Stadium:

I mean you'd probably react the same way if you saw @TomBrady in person 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/xTBsgrgh00 — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 15, 2019

Understandable.

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins will serve as the debut for embattled wideout Antonio Brown. The star rocked a rather absurd outfit as he walked off the bus and toward the team’s locker room.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images