The Dolphins’ 2019 season is off to an ugly start.
Miami already has been blown out twice this season, first by the Baltimore Ravens (59-10) and then by the New England Patriots (43-0). Neither the defense nor the offense appears to have its stuff together at the moment, much to Dolphins fans’ chagrin.
So, some wise guy decided to poke a little fun at the Dolphins and messed with their Wikipedia page a tad. And the edits are absolutely hilarious.
The lead sentence identified the squad as “a middle school American football team” while another passage claimed the team is “seeking a league change that would allow them to move the franchise to Ottawa, Canada and participate in the CFL (Canadian Football League).”
Check ’em out:
The edits since have been reversed.
The ‘Fins do have a chance to turn things around in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images