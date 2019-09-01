Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a wild day in the NFL on Saturday.

Teams were required to cut down its rosters from 90 to 53. And this led to multiple trades throughout the day, including a blockbuster deal between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans centered around draft picks and Laremy Tunsil.

Miami mainly forked over Tunsil and Kenny Stills, and in return received an exuberance of draft picks, including two first-round selections. NESN’s Emerson Lotzia spoke about the acquisitions and how this sets the team up for the future.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.