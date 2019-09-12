Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins officially are set at the head coach position for the foreseeable future.

Boston rewarded head coach Bruce Cassidy with a multi-year extension Wednesday after he led the squad to the Stanley Cup Final in just his second year at the helm. The terms of the deal were not announced.

Bruins president and alternate governor Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney praised the 54-year-old after signing his deal. To hear what the Bruins brass had to say about the head coach, check out the “NESN Sports Today” clip above, presented by People’s United Bank.