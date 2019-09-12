Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins begin training camp Thursday and likely will be without two of their defensemen.

Both Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy were not on Boston’s attendee list released Wednesday. The D-men are restricted free agents and remain unsigned, making it unlikely they will be at Warrior Ice Arena.

B’s general manager Don Sweeney addressed the media after head coach Bruce Cassidy and the team reached a multi-year extension. He answered questions regarding Cassidy’s deal, Patrice Bergeron’s lingering groin injury and the negotiations between Carlo and McAvoy.

“Still works in progress. We continue to communicate every day and we remain hopeful that we can find the landing spot for both players,” Sweeney said via a team-provided transcript. “Obviously they’re important to our hockey club and we’re going to continue working at it.”

McAvoy played a big role for the Black and Gold, particularly during the Stanley Cup run while Carlo proved to be a solid, shutdown defenseman.

