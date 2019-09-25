Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFL again this year?

His agent seems to think so.

Drew Rosenhaus already revealed earlier this month he had been in contact with a “few teams that are interested” in the embattled receiver, and doubled down on his remarks when he appeared on “Sapp’s 99 Problems” podcast with NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus told Sapp, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “… I’ve had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL—and hopefully when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

Teams certainly would be taking a gamble in signing Brown, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders before demanding his release from the team. The New England Patriots then signed Brown to a one-year deal, but he lasted just one game with the team before being released. He later announced via Twitter he no longer wanted to play in the NFL.

The 31-year-old was under investigation by the NFL after Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted on three occasions. Another woman claimed Brown approached her while he was naked while she was in his home in 2017, and text messages surfaced of Brown sending pictures of the woman and her children to a group of people, including the unnamed woman.

On top of that, Brown appeared in a Miami-area court after he allegedly caused significant damage to a condo he was renting in 2018.

But will another NFL team be willing to risk signing the erratic Brown with all of the drama surrounding him? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images