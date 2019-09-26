The latest installment of “Thursday Night Football” will feature two teams trending in opposite directions.
The Packers are off to a 3-0 start powered largely by a stout defense rather than Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles, who have dropped two consecutive games heading into the primetime clash.
The Birds might not yet be in “must-win” territory, but a 1-3 start could be tough to overcome in the NFC East, especially considering how impressive the Dallas Cowboys have looked thus far.
Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Packers online:
When: Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL.com
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images