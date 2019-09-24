Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox kick off their road final series of the season against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, and Eduardo Rodriguez is set to take the hill for Boston.

The southpaw is 18-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 199 strikeouts during the 2019 season. He’ll square off against righty Edinson Volquez, who will serve as the Rangers’ opener ahead of fellow righty Ariel Jurado.

Learn more about Tuesday’s matchup in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images