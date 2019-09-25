Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez continued his remarkable season Tuesday night.

Although the 26-year-old struggled and surrendered seven earned runs to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, he still was able to earn his 19th win of the season. Rodriguez currently sits tied for second in the league in wins and is just one win away from becoming just the fifth left-handed pitcher to earn 20 wins in single-season for the Red Sox.

For more on Rodriguez’s impressive season, check out the clip above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images