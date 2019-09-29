Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound Sunday with history on the line.

Although the Boston Red Sox will not be competing in the postseason this year, they still have something on the line in Sunday’s season finale. Rodriguez takes hill against the Baltimore Orioles with a potential 20th win on the line.

The 26-year-old would become just the fifth left-handed pitcher in Red Sox history to reach the milestone, as well as just the second Venezuelan-born pitcher to do so.

For more on Rodriguez as he attempts to make history, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images