Eduardo Rodriguez has been the Boston Red Sox’s best pitcher this season.

The 26-year-old enters Tuesday night’s contest against the Texas Rangers two wins away from becoming just the fifth left-handed pitcher to win 20 games in a season for the Red Sox, joining Mel Parnell (1949, 1953), Lefty Grove (1935), Babe Ruth (1916, 1917) and Ray Collins (1914). Rodriguez currently is tied for the second most wins in the Majors this season, and just is 8 2/3 innings away from reaching the elusive 200 innings pitched threshold.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images