Sunday will see a passing of the torch for the New York Giants.

An ugly 0-2 start to the season has prompted a quarterback change in New York, as rookie Daniel Jones will make his first career start in Week 3 when the Giants visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eli Manning has shown signs of decline in recent seasons, and the G-Men evidently felt they had no choice other than to demote the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Manning is a professional, though, and he said all the right things Wednesday while talking about his new role. He also offered some “sage” advice to the Giants’ new starting quarterback.

Eli Manning’s advice to Daniel Jones: “Throw it to the guy wearing the same jersey you are. Simple. pic.twitter.com/wOHfGWnt6w — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 18, 2019

Well, he’s not wrong.

Manning would have been wise to take his own advice. The 38-year-old’s interception mark was in double digits in all but one of his 15 seasons as New York’s starting QB.

