Enes Kanter is one popular dude.
Apparently, he’s even friendly with Bill and Hillary Clinton.
The Boston Celtics center ran into the former president and first lady at an upscale event Monday night, where the trio spent some time discussing human right violations in his native Turkey. Kanter then presented the Clinton’s with their own customized Celtics jerseys, each featuring his No. 11 printed on the back.
Check it out:
Is there anyone this man isn’t friends with?
