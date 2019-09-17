Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is one popular dude.

Apparently, he’s even friendly with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The Boston Celtics center ran into the former president and first lady at an upscale event Monday night, where the trio spent some time discussing human right violations in his native Turkey. Kanter then presented the Clinton’s with their own customized Celtics jerseys, each featuring his No. 11 printed on the back.

Check it out:

Me: Are you a @celtics fan sir ?@BillClinton : HUGE 🙌 ☘️

Me: Great! I have a custom jersey for you. #11

So, you wanna be the reason no one else will ?

Me: Dying 🤣😂 I wanna invite you to one of our games sir.

I’ll get you some tix ( 🤦🏻‍♂️)@BillClinton : 😒😅 pic.twitter.com/XUnwdTfKB7 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 17, 2019

Is there anyone this man isn’t friends with?

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images