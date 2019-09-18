Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are looking forward to incorporating some fresh faces for the 2019-20 season, but former Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter says one of his new teammates already looks ready to go.

Kanter recently spoke to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg and Kyle Draper about Gordon Hayward, and noted that the 29-year-old should have his eye on All-Star weekend.

“I think he should definitely start eyeing the All-Star game,” Kanter said. “I just actually played against him today, and he looked amazing. Really good shape, lots of confidence and he looked so comfortable out there. I played with that dude three-and-a-half years with the Utah Jazz. I know the guy. I know how hard he works and how much he’s willing to learn and make his teammates better and I’m very excited about it.”

Watch the full clip from NBC Sports Boston here:

.@EnesKanter: "I think @gordonhayward should start eyeing the All-Star game" ⭐️🏀 Kanter shares an update on what it's been like working out with Hayward. pic.twitter.com/ydy2uQuT9D — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 17, 2019

Hayward had an up and down 2018-19 season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 46.6 percent shooting in 72 games. Of course, the forward missed the entire 2017-18 season after a gruesome injury prematurely ended his campaign. Hayward likely will benefit from his first healthy offseason in over two years.

Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in 67 combined games with the New York Knicks and Trail Blazers last season.

The Boston Celtics are set to begin training camp on Oct. 1 at the Auerbach Center.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images