Eric Reid inevitably was going to be punished for his nasty hit on Benjamin Watson.

The question all along was just how severe the repercussions would be for a hit that sent Watson into concussion protocol and out of the preseason.

Well, now we know: Reid was fined $10,527 for his hit on the Patriots tight end, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. However, the Panthers defensive back was not suspended for the incident that occurred when Carolina and New England met Aug. 22.

Reid reportedly apologized to Watson via text message.

So, does the punishment fit the crime?

You be the judge.

Watson will miss the first four games of the regular season regardless, due to a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. The 38-year-old retired after last season, but came out of retirement in May to sign with the Patriots, for whom he played from 2004 to 2009.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images