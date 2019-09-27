Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another Antonio Brown headline.

Are we really surprised at this point?

The wideout has done his fair share of chirping on Twitter, especially since being cut by the New England Patriots amid allegations of sexual assault and rape earlier this month. Thursday was no different, and things got messy in a hurry.

Allow us to break it down for you.

Brown got the ball rolling by tweeting out: “The game need me I’m like test answers.”

That quickly grabbed people’s attention, including New York Giants receiver Golden Tate, who responded with, “What???”

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle chimed in with, “Deff don’t,” in response to AB’s original tweet. Another user told Weddle he could never guard Brown, to which he responded, “Don’t need to. Isn’t on a team.”

Def dont — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 26, 2019

And, sure enough, that set Brown off.

“U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in Pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle,” Brown replied.

Mature.

So, Weedle chirped back.

“Hahahahhaahaha. AB. When are u gonna learn that it isnt about you. Never was and never will be. Got a game to get ready for. Good luck my guy!” Weedle tweeted.

Hahahahhaahaha. AB. When are u gonna learn that it isnt about you. Never was and never will be. Got a game to get ready for. Good luck my guy! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 26, 2019

Brown just wouldn’t let it go.

“Bro I don’t even know you don’t call me AB that’s my NFL name dummy ! I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni,” he said.

So, Weddle made one last comment before dropping the pointless debate.

“Ur not making any sense bud. Glad ur not on my team! Call urself whatever u want. Doesnt matter one bit to me. Goodluck at CMU my bro,” he said.

Ur not making any sense bud. Glad ur not on my team! Call urself whatever u want. Doesnt matter one bit to me. Goodluck at CMU my bro. — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 26, 2019

Of course, Brown had to get the last word.

“Keep you luck duck ; listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB ! AB is the brand not the individual! Clearly An AB fan ! Even know about education oh realllyyy,” he tweeted.

Keep you luck duck ; listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB ! AB is the brand not the individual! Clearly An AB fan ! Even know about education oh realllyyy https://t.co/rP8tVxCWsP — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Phew.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images