Jonquel Jones continues to reap the rewards of one of her finest seasons.

ESPN and The Associated Press named the Connecticut Sun center/forward to their respective All-WNBA first teams this week. Jones led the WNBA in rebounding and help the Sun earn the second-best record in the regular season. The WNBA already recognized her as one of this season’s “Peak Performers” due to her rebounding championship, and more accolades flow her way.

Four of ESPN’s eight WNBA analysts, reporters and broadcasters picked Jones on their All-WNBA ballots. Mechelle Voepel offered ESPN’s rationale for selecting Jones on Tuesday.

“Connecticut is a team built more on sum-of-all-parts chemistry than individual stardom,” Voepel wrote. “But when the Sun need someone to be a go-to player, Jones is one of the best options. She had a breakout season her second year in the league, and now in her fourth, she has become an even better defensive player. Her steals (43) and blocked shots (68) totals are the best of her career, and she led the league in blocks.”

Who can argue against those numbers?

The WNBA releases its awards during the playoffs, and Jones likely will appear on either the All-WNBA first or second teams.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun