History might suggest otherwise, but we could be in store for a lopsided affair at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Week 1 couldn’t have gone any different for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. The reigning Super Bowl champs flexed their muscles against the Pittsburgh Steelers to the tune of a 30-point victory. The Dolphins, meanwhile, nearly lost by 50 points to start what many believe could be a historically bad season in South Beach.

So even though New England routinely struggles in Miami, it’s tough to imagine Tom Brady and Co. will trip over the Fins. ESPN Fantasy Football clearly is expecting the Patriots to run over the Dolphins, and they expressed as much in their Week 2 outlook for Miami’s defense.

“Why are you reading this? Just for fun? We assume you’d never consider using a defense that just gave up 59 points against arguably the greatest quarterback ever the week he gets one of the greatest receivers ever to join his team,” ESPN writes.

Fair enough.

It will be interesting to see how Antonio Brown fares in his Patriots debut. Dolphins cornerbacks will have their work cut out for them, though, as Brown reportedly will take on a hefty workload Sunday after putting together a great first week of practice in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images