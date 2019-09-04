Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ESPN believes the Red Sox have unearthed a diamond on their farm.

The Worldwide Leader on Wednesday named Bobby Dalbec as the prospect who has has played so well in 2019 he has put himself onto the team’s “radar” for next season. However, ESPN suspects the power-hitting third-baseman probably won’t play that position due to the presence of a certain 22-year-old phenom, who already is starring in Boston.

“Rafael Devers is of course a gigantic roadblock for any Red Sox prospect at third base, but Dalbec’s power has continued to play in the high minors,” ESPN’s Dan Szymborski wrote. “At some point, the Red Sox will probably stop signing Mitch Moreland every offseason, which would open up a corner.”

Dalbec hit seven home runs after the Red Sox promoted him to Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 3, increasing his 2019 total to 27 and prompting some to clamor for Boston to call him up to the majors.

The Red Sox resisted those calls, with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski telling NESN’s Tom Caron on Tuesday Dalbec wouldn’t have played much over the rest of the season. Nevertheless, Dombrowski insists Boston remains high on Dalbec’s power and versatility.

Perhaps Dalbec will show off those qualities next season at Fenway park.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images