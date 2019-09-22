Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown may no longer don a New England Patriots jersey, but Tom Brady still has plenty of people to throw to.

Brown’s career in New England didn’t last long — 11 days to be exact — but without him, the team still is loaded with receiving options. It appears as though Julian Edelman once again becomes the No. 1 option for Brady, but Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett don’t fall far behind, and that doesn’t even include the running back group.

James White and Rex Burkhead’s stock rises with Brown out of the picture, and they still have tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse as options.

For more on the receiving options, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.