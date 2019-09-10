Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now, this takes the whole prom-posal thing to a whole new level.

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch recently got engaged on Toronto Island nearly one year after taking their relationship from the small screen to the real world. With the big day fast approaching, the pair now faces the difficult task of determining who will be in their wedding party.

But apparently, Wendt already knows who he wants to have as his right-hand man the night he ties the knot.

Wendt and Loch attended Sunday night’s Patriots season opener at Gillette Stadium and had a chance to walk the field at one point in the evening. That’s where Wendt used a flashy handmade sign to make his second proposal in as many weeks. This one, however, was for New England quarterback Tom Brady.

The sign read: “Tom, will you be my best man?”

*Cue the melodramatic music*

Check it out:

Where’s Chris Harrison when you need him?

It’s unclear if Brady even saw the sign, or if he’d be willing to accept the proposal. But kudos to Wendt for shooting his shot.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images