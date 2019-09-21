Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were plenty of takes Friday on Twitter as a result of Antonio Brown’s release by the New England Patriots.

And surely Isaiah Thomas meant nothing but good things when he fired off his reaction, but he got dragged nevertheless.

Brown, the embattled wide receiver, was released by the Patriots after just 11 days and one game with the team. The 31-year-old’s release comes amid serious allegations against him, so it’s unclear what his future holds.

So Thomas, formerly of the Boston Celtics and now with the Washington Wizards, sent out a simple tweet.

Praying for AB 🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 20, 2019

He promptly was crushed.

He doesn’t need prayers — Jordan Fritz (@JordanMFritz) September 20, 2019

There were many reactions similar to this.

Again, Thomas likely thought he was sending a relatively benign tweet, but those on Twitter didn’t exactly see it that way, clearly.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images