Isaiah Thomas is starting a new chapter of his NBA career.

The 5-foot-9 point guard joined the Wizards shortly after free agency opened this summer, leaving the Denver Nuggets after just one season. And with a clean slate in front of him, Thomas knows just what he wants to do with his new role in Washington.

“I’m here to lead by example, lead vocally, to help however I can,” Thomas told reporters Monday at the Wizards’ Media Day.

– Isaiah Thomas #WizMediaDay pic.twitter.com/tR76fSpoMa — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 30, 2019

Thomas averaged just 8.1 points and 1.9 assists during this tenure in Denver, a sharp decline from the 28.9 points and 5.9 assists he garnered with the Celtics during the 2016-17 season. The 30-year-old has faced numerous injuries since leaving Boston, and has yet put together another All-Star-type season.

Will Washington be a healthy change of pace for Thomas? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images