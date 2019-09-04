Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Fitch coached the Boston Celtics to a 1981 title and took home the NBA’s Coach of the Year award on two occasions. But sadly, the basketball legend will not be able to attend Friday’s Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities.

The 87-year-old announced Tuesday in a statement that he unfortunately will miss the ceremonies due to health issues.

“Unfortunately, I am unable to be in Springfield, Mass. for the enshrinement festivities as I am physically unable to travel and under doctors care,” Fitch said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “I sincerely appreciate the honor of being recognized by the Basketball Hall of Fame and know my daughter Marcyann and her husband Ron will represent me well, alongside my esteemed presenter, Larry Bird.”

Fitch was at the helm in Boston for five seasons and coached 2,050 games from 1970 to 1998 with five different organizations.

He joins Vlade Divac, Jack Sikma, Bobby Jones and eight others to form this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images