There are plenty of reasons for optimism in Buffalo as the 2019 NFL season approaches.

Josh Allen started to come into his own as the 2018 campaign unfolded, and he appears on pace to become one of the league’s better dual-threat quarterbacks. Furthermore, the Bills’ stable of running backs is among the NFL’s best, and their defense is awfully stout to boot.

That said, Mike Robinson might be a little too high on Buffalo.

The former fullback and current NFL Network analyst back in early June unleashed a sizzler when he picked the Bills to win the AFC East in 2019. Robinson’s prediction wasn’t a case of trying to rip off a hot take during the slow stage of the football year either. He was back on the airwaves Sunday to hype up Buffalo even more.

” … The Buffalo Bills will win the AFC East,” Robinson said on NFL Network. “They gonna win the AFC East. I’ve said it on ‘GMFB’ and I will say it on ‘Total Access’: the Buffalo Bills will win the AFC East in 2019. They have taken care of the line of scrimmage. C’mon, man. Ty Nsekhe, Spencer Long, Quinton Spain, Mitch Morse, LaAdrian Waddle. C’mon, man. Then they went out in the draft and got Ed Oliver to push the pocket on Tom Brady. You bring in Frank Gore to get the backfield straightened out. You got (Devin) Singletary and this quarterback is gonna take the next step. He’s now involved in game planning, telling the offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, what plays he likes. I’m telling you, man. We’re gonna look back on this in a few months and say, ‘Man, MikeRob was right.”

"I've said on @gmfb and I will say it on @NFLTotalAccess…the @BuffaloBills will win the AFC East."@RealMikeRob is NOT backing down from his offseason prediction 👀 pic.twitter.com/8UZReLU9JO — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 1, 2019

The Bills are poised to improve from their 6-10 record last season, but a division title seems ambitious. This might be more due to the New England Patriots rather than Buffalo itself. The Patriots have claimed 10 consecutive division crowns and arguably are even more talented in 2019 than they were last season which, as we know, concluded with another Super Bowl title.

Obtaining AFC East supremacy might not be terribly far off the radar for the Bills. But as far as the 2019 season is concerned, they’ll likely find themselves in a battle with the New York Jets for second place.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images