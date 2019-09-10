Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s addition to the New England Patriots offense is borderline unfair.

The Patriots now have ample options at receiver, creating a nightmare matchup for any opposing defense. But some don’t think the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wide out will last in New England.

Former offensive lineman Mark Schlereth, now an on-air NFL analyst, recently appeared on FS1’s “Undisputed” to push back against New England’s acquisition of Brown. According to Schlereth, the 31-year-old isn’t one to fit the Patriot way.

“My question would be, is Antonio Brown okay with: ‘Today you’re gonna get three targets, you ain’t getting 11, and that’s just the way it is.’ … Bill Belichick does not suffer fools. If you don’t buy into the program, you don’t get to play. … You gotta be happy about contributing to a victory. … Can you handle that in this phase of your career. … My answer is absolutely not. I don’t think (Brown) can do that.”

Watch the full clip here:

"My question would be, is Antonio Brown okay with: 'Today you're gonna get 3 targets, you ain't getting 11, and you gotta be happy about contributing to a victory.' My answer is absolutely not. I don't think AB can do that." — @markschlereth pic.twitter.com/lrnZmbtNu6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 9, 2019

Time will tell if Brown does work out in New England.

The All-Pro wide receiver is eligible to play in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins after officially signing with the Patriots on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images