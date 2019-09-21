Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots released Antonio Brown 11 days after signing him amid a series of serious off-field issues.

The allegations and social media circus that has surrounded Brown over the last month or so has caused a flurry of activity on Twitter, among other platforms. While NFL fans, and Patriots fans in particular, shared their thoughts, irrational or otherwise, one person caught the brunt of the reactions: former NFL wideout Antonio Bryant.

Bryant’s Twitter handle, “AB89” and Twitter name “AB” caused plenty of people to mistake him for Brown. Of course, there isn’t any other verified football players with the name “AB” on Twitter, so the confusion is justified.

Bryant made sure to join the fray Friday after the Patriots announced Brown’s release, trolling NFL fans everywhere.

Check it out:

I hate everything about the Patriots and their fans ✌️🏿 — AB (@ab89) September 20, 2019

Bryant has taken full advantage of Brown’s fiasco, and Friday was yet another example of that.

For those wondering, the 38-year-old played seven seasons in the NFL, suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images