It takes some guts to play more than a decade in a league as physical and hard-hitting as the NHL.

It also takes some serious mental and physical fortitude to strand yourself on a deserted island for 39 days in pursuit of $1 million.

Tom Laidlaw has done both.

The ex-New York Rangers defenseman recently sat down with ESPN to discuss his upcoming appearance on Season 39 of “Survivor,” detailing some of the grueling things he had to endure along the way.

So, which is more difficult to survive: “Survivor” or the NHL? Well, the answer isn’t so simple.

“When you are on an NHL team you are all pulling on the same rope in the same direction trying to win. Sometimes teammates can be tough on each other, but you move on from any differences because you want to win,” Laidlaw told ESPN.

“On ‘Survivor’ — especially early on — you need to play somewhat of a team game while trying to watch your back. You need to be careful you don’t offend people and put a target on your back. In that regard, ‘Survivor’ might be tougher.”

But physically?

“The pounding you give out and receive in the NHL is demanding, while on ‘Survivor’ it’s the lack of food that reduces your energy level. So physically, the NHL is tougher.”

Season 39 of “Survivor” premieres next Wednesday (Sept. 25) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports