The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a rather important NFC tilt on Sunday night.

Atlanta will host the Philadelphia Eagles in search of their first win of the season after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. In advance of the primetime matchup, the team posted a hype video on Twitter on Saturday morning. Totally normal stuff right? Well … this just happened to be among the worst and bizarre hype videos of all time, in which rapper BoneCrusher is wielding some sort of war hammer while singing what we’ll just call “The Dirty Bird.”

The post was deleted soon thereafter.

Luckily, a Reddit user was able to get a hold of a recording.

(You can watch the video here)

NJ.com was kind enough to track the lyrics for you too, in case you were interested.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images