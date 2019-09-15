Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A couple NFC contenders will go head-to-head during primetime.

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in an early-season proving grounds game for both sides.

The Falcons enter off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings while the Eagles picked up a Week 1 win against their NFC East division rival Washington Redskins. Who will come out on top on Sunday night? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Eagles:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

