A couple NFC contenders will go head-to-head during primetime.
The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in an early-season proving grounds game for both sides.
The Falcons enter off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings while the Eagles picked up a Week 1 win against their NFC East division rival Washington Redskins. Who will come out on top on Sunday night? We’ll soon find out.
Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Eagles:
When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC
