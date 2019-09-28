The holdout officially is over and it looks like the Los Angeles Chargers are getting their running back playing sooner than expected.
The Chargers officially have activated Melvin Gordon, which allows him to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. This comes just days after Gordon reported to the team Thursday, thus ending his holdout. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, this is an indication of the Chargers planning to play the Pro Bowl running back this Sunday.
When Gordon returned to camp, he made it clear his teammates were the reason he is back earlier than expected.
For Fantasy Football purposes, Gordon becomes a boom-or-bust type flex start in normal leagues due to the enticing match-up with the Dolphins. It is fair to temper expectations due to him having just two days of practice, but if you have him, you’re probably starting him.
